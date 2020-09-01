Hunting
Courtesy of: Newsbreak.Com and The North Platte Post

NORFOLK - As the fall hunting season begins, hunters are reminded to practice safety in the field.

Lucas Negus, Northeast District Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the hunting season kicks off with dove, early teal and archery deer.

Negus says there are a few rules you need to follow to make sure your hunting trips are safe.

"Know your gun well and where the safety is as well as how to use it. Know where your hunting party is at, and make sure you know your target and beyond. It sounds simple, but it needs to become an instinct. Nothing is worth an unsafe shot."

Negus says deer hunters need to practice tree stand safety. Make sure the stands are secure.

With plenty of hot days and evenings still around the corner, he encourages you to always have water on hand for yourself and your dog if you bring it.

Tags

In other news

Time to begin fall weed control

Time to begin fall weed control

LINCOLN - As the days get shorter, temperatures start dropping, and leaves start falling, you’re reminded to start fall weed control in your yard.

Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Embattled Nebraska U.S. Senate hopeful Chris Janicek is doubling down on his refusal to bow out of the race, despite relentless pressure from the state Democratic Party after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages about a campaign employee.