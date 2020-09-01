NORFOLK - As the fall hunting season begins, hunters are reminded to practice safety in the field.
Lucas Negus, Northeast District Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the hunting season kicks off with dove, early teal and archery deer.
Negus says there are a few rules you need to follow to make sure your hunting trips are safe.
"Know your gun well and where the safety is as well as how to use it. Know where your hunting party is at, and make sure you know your target and beyond. It sounds simple, but it needs to become an instinct. Nothing is worth an unsafe shot."
Negus says deer hunters need to practice tree stand safety. Make sure the stands are secure.
With plenty of hot days and evenings still around the corner, he encourages you to always have water on hand for yourself and your dog if you bring it.