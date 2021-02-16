COLUMBUS - Nebraska’s electric grid has been stressed amid this extremely cold weather resulting in rolling outages.
The Nebraska Public Power District held a press briefing Tuesday to give an update on the power system.
President and CEO Tom Kent said all power is restored right now, but more rolling outages may occur.
"It's possible we could see interruptions again this evening with the load pick up. It's possible we could see interruptions the next couple of days with high loads. We certainly hope that doesn't happen, but that is kind of the overall situation."
Kent said as the temperature increases, the power system should return to normal.
He said you’re still encouraged to conserve power if you can by lowering your thermostat a couple degrees and unplug items you aren’t currently using.