NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol Troop-B Office and Madison County Sheriff’s Office have both been receiving calls from area schools about vehicles that have failed to yield and stop for school buses.
Lieutenant Jim Bills says you always need to be cautious and patient around school buses.
"Kids have a lot of things on their mind and most of the time it's not looking out for traffic, so you have to be the responsible person. It doesn't take long at all for the bus to pick up kids and then you can be on your way."
On two lane roads Bills says motorists traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus with flashing red lights. On four lane roads with a median, motorists approaching the bus from the opposite direction don’t have to stop.
If a motorist fails to stop and yield to a school bus, they could be subject to a class IV misdemeanor, receive a fine of $500 and assessed three points against their license.