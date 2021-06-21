NORFOLK - With summer in full swing, people all over are doing yard work which can also include tree trimming.
If you have some branches that need cut down, think about safety and if it may be something a professional should do.
Diane Becker with the League Association of Risk Management says if you have branches close to a power line you want to cut, contact your local power company beforehand so they can kill power to those lines until work is complete.
Becker says you also shouldn’t cut branches on windy days.
"You never know what the branch is going to do. Even if there's a slight breeze you may cut that branch and it comes down on you or goes somewhere you don't want it to go. If there are any wet or windy conditions, it's not the time to trim branches."
Becker says the City of Norfolk Parks Division has staff that are trained professionals you can call if the job is too big and dangerous.