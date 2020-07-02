LINCOLN - As Nebraska roads see in increase in traffic volume, the Nebraska State Patrol is encouraging you to drive safe.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says back in March, traffic volume was down 30 percent compared to the same time in 2016 through 2018.
"Just last week we were down five percent from the previous three year average. It has been a steady climb and within the next couple of weeks we'll be at normal traffic volume. I think that's a testament to how seriously Nebraska travelers took the pandemic."
Thomas says there’s been a decrease in excessive speeding, but troopers still cited 83 drivers for speeding at 100 mph or more between May 26th and June 25th.
He says even with the decrease, June still had more citations for excessive speeding than any month in 2019.
As more people drive to various destinations, Thomas encourages you to buckle up, keep your eyes on the road and phone down.