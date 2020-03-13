NORFOLK - With the spring sport season around the corner, you may see more kids out on the road.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Jim Bills says many kids will be driving to after school jobs and different extracurricular activities.
Bills says also when the weather warms up more people will be out and about.
"Most young kids get their driver’s license or school permit and think they’re an expert driver. They're going to experiment and try things and it's amazing we don't have more crashes with young kids."
Bills adds your kids are most likely going to drive like you do so if you’re speeding and not wearing a seatbelt they will too.
Lieutenant Bills was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.