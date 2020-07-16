NORFOLK - As we get deeper into the summer the crops start to grow taller. When the crops get taller, we become more at risk when driving on the county roads.
Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant Eric Pfeiffer says with detasseling trucks coming through, and people walking through fields, it is important to come to a complete stop at intersections when driving on the county roads.
"When out on those county roads, a lot of them are unmarked and uncontrolled with no stop or yield signs. You can't see anyone coming from the opposite direction - so you need to make sure you come to a stop before you proceed through that intersection."
Pfeiffer says you always need to be aware of your environment.
Sergeant Pfeiffer was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.