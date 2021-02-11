NORFOLK - Some projected snowfall and the cold temperatures could have an impact on the area roads.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Jim Stover says the citizens of Northeast Nebraska are good about paying attention to current weather conditions and heeding warnings from local officials.
"It doesn't take much especially with the conditions around here with black ice, you don't know if it'll be slick and it can be slick in a fraction of a second. It's not only driving to your abilities, but the car's abilities. One thing that frustrates me - I don't want to be mean to our commercial motor vehicle drivers or even people that have four-wheel drive - yeah that's great for snow, but it doesn't do anything for stopping."
Stover says you also need to know your areas especially if you’re traveling on Highway 81north of Madison.
Lieutenant Stover was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s Tips from a Trooper segment.