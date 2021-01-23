MADISON - Drivers in Northeast Nebraska are being asked to use caution when out driving Saturday evening.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says you need need to be aware of black ice on roadways causing hazardous conditions.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that weeks of fraternity hazing led a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student to kill himself.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the killing of a 58-year-old man in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is negotiating a new and costlier contractor with a troubled Kansas-based foster care contractor that is less than three weeks away from running out of money for operations.
STANTON - A California man was arrested Friday night after a traffic stop.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified the victim of a Wednesday morning homicide as a 58-year-old man.
NORFOLK - From a new COVID-19 vaccine online system to the Norfolk Area Sports Council seeking your ideas, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 23, 2021.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have created a new way for the public to comment on proposals without attending a hearing in person.
MADISON - A Niobrara woman accused of killing a Norfolk man was arraigned in district court Friday afternoon.