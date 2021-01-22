LINCOLN - Thanks to new federal regulation, the odometer mileage reporting requirements in Nebraska have been raised.
Nick Gebhart, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles says if you sell a vehicle with a model year that is 20-years-old or newer, the odometer mileage must be reported to the new owner.
Gebhart says previously, any vehicle more than ten-years-old had been exempt from reporting mileage upon sale or transfer.
"Now, every vehicle from model year 2011 onward that requirement will be extended to 20 years. For example, if you have a 2012 model vehicle and you decide to sell it in 2025 that requirement would still be in place but once that vehicle is older than 20 years then it will be exempt."
Gebhart says exemptions include non-motorized vehicles like trailers, mopeds, vehicles with a registered weight above 16,000 pounds now or previously and low-speed vehicles.
For more information visit the Nebraska DMV website.