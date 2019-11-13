NORFOLK - News Talk WJAG has received multiple reports of accidents and vehicles in ditches Wednesday morning.
The freezing rain has resulted in numerous area schools to cancel classes and have a late start.
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office is advising no travel on any roads within Stanton County at this time.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of east central Nebraska and northeast Nebraska.
A glazing of ice will be possible, especially north of a line from Norfolk to Little Sioux, Iowa where a winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations would be less than half an inch.
