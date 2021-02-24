COLUMBUS - Last week Nebraska experienced brutally cold temperatures resulting in much higher electrical usage and rolling blackouts.
With that being said, don’t be surprised to see a high electric bill this month.
Nebraska Public Power District Supervisor of Corporate Media and Media Services Mark Becker says your bill won’t be higher because of the electrical rate, but power usage as the electrical rate has been the same for eight years.
"We charge 10 cents for every killowatt used, so if you use 1,000 killowatts that will be $100 and if you use 1,300 killowatts that will be $130 plus all of the other taxes. So if you used more power there will be an increase in your electric bill."
Becker says if you have trouble paying your bill call 1-877-ASK-NPPD for assistance.
He says they appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation last week during the rolling blackouts as it was a trying time for everyone.