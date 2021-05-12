Be aware of hay scams when buying and selling online

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The internet can be a great place to do business and make connections that wouldn’t otherwise be possible in rural America. However, the anonymity on the internet can also make it tough to know who you’re doing business with.
Kaitlynn Glover is executive director of the Public Lands Council. Late in April, the PLC received multiple unconfirmed reports of hay scams directly targeting the agriculture community.
“Specifically with this hay situation that we’ve seen this year, we’ve seen it in the past years, but there are new technologies that emerge and allow people who want to do bad things to do them more efficiently. We’ve seen a few folks who have either bought hay, and it’s never been delivered, or they’ve sold hay and have had a fraudulent payment. There have been a couple of those situations over the last few years, and all of them have been prosecuted and gone through the legal process. But it is rather unfortunate because some of these producers not only rely on the hay if they’re buying it but also with farming and ranching cash flows, it’s inconvenient and dangerous for the business to be out that much money or that much physical asset with the hay.”
Glover says there are things farmers and ranchers can do to protect themselves while buying and selling hay like working through verified systems.
She says you should check with state associations as well as folks to you know and ask them if they’ve heard of various sites you want to buy hay off of.