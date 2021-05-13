Be aware of children's mental health

LINCOLN - Everyone can struggle with mental health including children and to help raise awareness about it, May is being recognized as Children’s Mental Health Month.
Bernie Hascall, System of Care Administrator for the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health tells News Talk WJAG parents should always be aware of their children’s mental state, but especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hascall says you should look for abrupt changes in their behavior.
"Kids who were super outgoing are now reserved or vice versa. Kids who were really adventurous have lost interest in the things that they used to be doing. Those should be things you notice and be aware of. Obviously you want to talk with them about their changes in routines."
Hascall says half of all lifetime mental illness begins at the average age of 14 and three-quarters by age 24.
He says parents concerned about their kids’ behavior and mental state should call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 1-888-866-8660.