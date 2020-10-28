NORFOLK - As we get closer to the holidays, more and more people travel resulting in the possibility of picking up bed bugs.
University of Nebraska Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says bed bugs have become a main concern across the country in the past decade.
Ohnesorg says he hears a lot of instances of travelers coming upon bed bugs in hotels.
He says you should always check the mattress right away.
Ohnesorg says look for reddish stains on bed sheets caused by bed bugs being crushed, and the fecal matter of the bug, which is a dark spot about the size of a pinhead.
He says also never unpack your luggage into the drawers in the room.
For more information go to Extension.Unl.Edu.