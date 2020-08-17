NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to be aware of the back to school traffic.
Troop B Trooper Bruce Okamoto says kids haven’t been in school since March so you’ll morning commute might be a bit delayed.
Okamoto says also be aware of school buses.
"We haven't seen him for a while, so we need to remind people when those lights are flashing, there's something going to happen. And when that stop arm is out and those lights are red, please don't go around them. Last year, we had several reports of kids being dropped off or picked up, stop arms out, red lights are flashing and they get passed. That is just so dangerous, and we don't need to work those kind of accidents."
Okamoto says as always buckle up and pay attention to the speed limit signs.
The state Transportation Department reports traffic on state highways is approaching normal levels after falling sharply this spring when coronavirus restrictions were imposed.