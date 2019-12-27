NORFOLK - Due to the critical need of blood in Nebraska and throughout the nation, the Norfolk Fire Division and Police Division will be hosting the second Battle of the Badges blood drive of the year.
Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says during the friendly competition, those who give blood can designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation and whoever gets the most donations wins.
Zwiebel says giving is a quick process.
"They ask you a few questions, but if you've already given blood you can fill out the online questions that they ask you about your health. It will only take about an hour to get everything done. Giving a pint saves up to three peoples' lives."
Zwiebel says the American Red Cross will have their mobile blood unit in the Fire Station 1 parking lot located at 701 Koenigstein Avenue from 12 to 6 on Monday.
Those interested in donating are encouraged make an appointment by calling either the police or fire division or going to RedCrossBlood.Org.