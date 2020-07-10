NORFOLK - The Norfolk Fire Division and Police Division will be going head to head in another Battle of the Badges blood drive.
You’re encouraged to sign up to give blood if you can and once you give blood you designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation and whoever gets the most donations wins.
Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says the blood drive will take place at the fire division parking lot, 701 Koenigstein Avenue.
"They usually had one at the Madison County Fair which would have been going on this week, but with the fair being cancelled for the most part they asked us if we would be willing to host one. This will be the second blood drive this year for us, but that's a good thing."
Zwiebel says if you give blood you’ll also get a COVID-19 antibody test to see if you’re immune to the virus.
The blood drive is going on Friday from 9 to 3.
To make an appointment call the fire division at (402) 844-2050.