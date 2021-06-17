NORFOLK - The Norfolk Fire and Police Divisions will go head to head in another ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive.
You’re encouraged to sign up if you can and once you give blood you designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation and whoever gets the most donations wins.
Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says the blood drive will take place at the fire division parking lot, 701 Koenigstein Avenue.
Zwiebel says the American Red Cross issued an emergency need for type O blood as there is only a half day supply on hand.
The blood drive is set for Friday 12 to 6. To make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org.