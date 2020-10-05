NORFOLK - A Battle Creek woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop Friday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police received a complaint about a reckless driver.
The vehicle had been driving erratically and was just involved in an accident in the 100 block of South 13th Street.
When officers arrived, the driver was sleeping in the driver’s seat.
Officers were able to wake the driver who was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Brouhard. She was questioned about the accident and appeared confused as to where the accident occurred.
Officers requested that she perform field sobriety maneuvers, and the results indicated impairment, but she tested zero on a preliminary breath test.
She was further questioned about drug usage and was eventually arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, first offense.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered several syringes containing heroin along with methamphetamine.
She was then charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.