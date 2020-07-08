Lower Elkhorn NRD Office

NORFOLK - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is set to host a virtual open house for the Battle Creek Watershed Improvement Project.

Projects manager Curt Becker says this is a potential project with purposes relating to flood prevention, watershed protection, agricultural water management, and public recreation.

"Flooding has been happening in Battle Creek in that watershed for decades on a fairly high occurrence. There was some funding available through the U.S. Department of Ag Natural Resources Conservation Service that we applied for to put this plan together."

Becker says JEO Consulting Group will be facilitating the discussion and attendees can ask question and provide feedback.

It’s set for Thursday evening from 5 to 6:30 and you can find the Zoom link at LENRD.Org

