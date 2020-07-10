NORFOLK - “Reduce water coming out of the Battle Creek into town.” That’s the goal of the Battle Creek Watershed Improvement Project according to Lalit Jha, a vice president for JEO Consulting Group.
JEO and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District held a virtual open house Thursday night to highlight the project timeline.
Environmental Planner Adam Rupe said the project is needed because both rural and urban areas have experienced repetitive flood damage caused by precipitation events since at least the 1940s.
Rupe says many alternatives will be assessed.
"What are the benefits of each of the alternatives? Do they provide the needed levels of flood prevention that are required to reduce the flood plain? And then how much does it cost? You know, you want a positive benefit, cost ratio where you're getting more benefits than you are spending money. Looking at homes that could potentially be either impacted through any alternatives or even homes that are being impacted due to flooding. Same thing with infrastructure, how does the existing conditions on that versus future conditions with any potential projects?
Rupe says some newly identified alternatives include one large dam, multiple dams, detention cells, and property buy outs.
He says the desired timeline has a preferred alternative identified in spring of 2021.