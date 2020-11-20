BATTLE CREEK - A health clinic is set to reopen in Northeast Nebraska.
Faith Regional Physician Services, a subsidiary of Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, is excited to announce the reopening of its former family medicine clinic in Battle Creek.
Primary care services will be provided by Dr. Wendell Lewis, APRN.
As a regional provider of healthcare services, Faith Regional understands how important it is to invest in our area communities and provide opportunities for residents to receive the care they need locally. The clinic will be open five days a week.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve Christ by providing compassionate primary care services in Battle Creek,” said Lewis.
Faith Regional Physician Services Battle Creek Family Medicine will open on January 4, 2021. The clinic will be located at 209 W. Main Street in Battle Creek. To schedule an appointment, call (402) 675-9065.
Learn more about FRPS locations, providers, and specialties at frpsclinics.org.