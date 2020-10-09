NORFOLK - The 10th annual ‘Bark B-Q’ hosted by the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska is set for this weekend.
Manager Lisa Doescher says this event is the animal shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and you’re encouraged to stop by for pork sandwiches, sides, and drinks.
Doescher says there is a change of venue this year.
"Instead of being at the Knights of Columbus, we're actually going to have the event here at the shelter. Free will donation and there's going to be a cost for the raffle tickets which is around $1 a ticket."
Doescher says you can also take a tour of the animal shelter and meet some of the adoptable pets.
It’s set for Saturday from 11 to 2 at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.