Bark-B-Q
Courtesy Photo

NORFOLK - The 10th annual ‘Bark B-Q’ hosted by the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska is set for this weekend.

Manager Lisa Doescher says this event is the animal shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and you’re encouraged to stop by for pork sandwiches, sides, and drinks.

Doescher says there is a change of venue this year.

"Instead of being at the Knights of Columbus, we're actually going to have the event here at the shelter. Free will donation and there's going to be a cost for the raffle tickets which is around $1 a ticket."

Doescher says you can also take a tour of the animal shelter and meet some of the adoptable pets.

It’s set for Saturday from 11 to 2 at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

DES MOINES, IA - Federal agriculture officials are awarding $22 million in grants to gas stations, convenience stores and fuel distribution sites in 14 states to upgrade pumps, fuel lines and storage tanks as part of a program designed to increase the use of higher blends of ethanol fuel and…

Nebraska hospitals say they can handle surge in virus cases

Nebraska hospitals say they can handle surge in virus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has reached a record high. But even as hospitals fill up across the state, senior hospital officials insist they can handle any surge in serious infections.