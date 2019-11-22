Bar-Press Guidelines under review

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Bar-Press Guidelines could look a little different after a review process that's underway.
Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeff Funke tells News Talk WJAG a Bench Media Committee made up of judges, lawyers, and media are conducting a thorough review and will provide updates if necessary.
Funke says the original Guidelines were issued in June of 1970, and as technology has gotten ahead of both journalists and courts this review process is needed.
He says this is also a great opportunity to reeducate judges, lawyers, and media about things done in a courtroom.
Funke adds the committee hopes to have the revised Guidelines before the 50-year anniversary of Nebraska’s inaugural set.