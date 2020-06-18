Dr. Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region.

The overall economic index for the region more than doubled to 37.9 in June from May’s 12.5, but it remained at a weak level.

Survey organizers say any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said crop prices remain low, and more than one-third of the bankers survey expect that to be a significant challenge over the next year. 

