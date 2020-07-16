Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers suggests the economy remains weak in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

The overall index for the region remained negative at 44.1 in July even though it improved from June’s 37.9.

Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy, survey organizers say.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says weak agriculture crop prices, retail sales and layoffs have hurt the bankers' economic confidence.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Tags

In other news

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota have now joined Nebraska in agreeing to share driver's license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration determine the citizenship status of every U.S. resident.