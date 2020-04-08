STANTON - A Bancroft woman is in custody after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office had contact with 37-year-old Rachal Emeterio on Highway 15 South of Pilger.
During the contact Emeterio was found to be in possession of five counterfeit $100 bills that looked authentic to the naked eye.
Emeterio was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
She was charged with the drug violation and also with criminal possession of a forged instrument and will make her initial court appearance next month.