Bacon endorsed by former rival, Democrat Brad Ashford

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, left, is shown at Midtown Crossing with Rep. Don Bacon in 2016. Ashford endorsed Bacon on Wednesday for Nebraska's 2nd District seat.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon has scored a big endorsement from a former political rival who lost to him in 2016.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat, announced he will support Bacon in this year’s general election.

Bacon is running against Democrat Kara Eastman in a competitive race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, encompassing the Omaha area.

Ashford lost his seat to Bacon in 2016 after serving one term in Congress. He released a statement announcing his endorsement minutes before a televised political debate between Bacon and Eastman.

Ashford, a former state lawmaker and Omaha mayoral candidate, has switched parties several times over the years and pitched himself as an independent-minded moderate.

