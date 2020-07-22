MADISON - A strip of property currently owned by Madison County south of East Bluff Avenue between south Willow Street and south Ferguson Drive in Norfolk brought some discussion.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday Dennis Watts, Water and Sewer Director for the City of Norfolk said the city would like to have the property for drainage purposes for the houses directly to the east.
"The purpose would be to protect an easement for our 30 inch sanitary sewer and also to be used for the drainage of properties directly to the houses to the east. Some that are built right now appear to be up about two feet, so there will be drainage going back to the west."
Jerry Nemec, a homeowner along the property says they have a building on it with power and a sprinkler system. Another landowner has her garden there.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said it sounds like the landowners are okay with the city taking the property as long as they could still use it.
The board unanimously approved a motion to table it to have further discussion.