COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind you to be careful around downed power lines.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says as we get into the spring storm season there’s always the probability strong winds can knock down power lines.
Otten says you should never try to move the downed lines.
He says also if a line is down across the roadway…stay in your vehicle, but if you have to exit there are some steps to follow.
"Get to the edge of your vehicle and jump away landing with both feet on the ground shuffling your feet away from the vehicle as far as possible. The reason to do that is because the ground and vehicle could be charged creating a dangerous and even fatal situation if you get too close."
Otten says the trained utility workers will get the downed lines moved as quickly as possible.
To report a downed power line call 1-877-ASK-NPPD.