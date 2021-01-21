NORFOLK - The colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas carbon monoxide is a very fatal, especially around this time of year.
Supervisor for Black Hills Energy in Norfolk Matt Hines says they recommend a carbon monoxide detector in each room of your home.
"Without having a carbon monoxide detector in your home, it would be really challenging to know if you're having exposure to carbon monoxide. A lot of the symptoms from being exposed to carbon monoxide are flu-like."
Hines says if you have a carbon monoxide detector, annual maintenance like checking or replacing the batteries is encouraged.