NORFOLK - If you usually use your fireplace this time of year, it’s important to remember some safety tips.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says according to the National Fire Protection Association, 3,655 Americans died in residential fires last year.
Wilson says you should put a shield around the fireplace to prevent sparks from flying out and starting a fire.
"Glass grates, which enclose the fireplace entirely are the most effective. Wire mesh grates, though not as impenetrable, also stop most sparks. Make sure the area surrounding the fireplace is clear of flammable items to guard against fire in case sparks escape the fireplace."
Wilson says also regular cleanings are encouraged.