OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health figures show the number of hospital beds available in Nebraska has dropped below 40% as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases confirmed.
The state's online coronavirus tracker shows that as of Thursday, 2,330 of the state's total 3,834 hospital beds were occupied. That left 1,504, or 39%, of hospital beds available.
The site also shows that 43% of intensive care unit beds and 78% of ventilators in the state were available.
The state saw another 125 cases of the virus reported on Thursday, as well as three new COVID-19 deaths.