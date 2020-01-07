Authorities seeking inmate who didn't return from job hunt

Tags
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate who'd been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln so he could find a job has not returned.The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Lincoln police were notified that Anthony Durand had not returned by 5 p.m. Monda…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council is cracking down on illegal dumping at the city's recycling collection sites.The council voted unanimously Monday to make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper containers at the 19 collection sites available to residents.The ne…
This is the time of year when empathy for the less fortune and under privileged is promoted by asking everyone to be more generous and supportive.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced for smuggling marijuana to an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.Court records say Robert Trelles was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.He'd pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. In 2017 Trelle…
NORFOLK - Norfolk is set to get a new internet provider after a decision by the city council.
NELIGH - Randy and BrenDee Reinke farm near Neligh and they are the recipients of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award.
LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska.
STANTON - Farmers and producers are invited to attend an informational meeting Tuesday in Stanton.
LINCOLN - As the short 60-day Nebraska legislative session kicks off Wednesday, all 49 senators will attack a full agenda.