Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Gretna teens

A June crash in southern Sarpy County involved five Gretna High School students — Alexandria Minardi, 15 (from left), Addisyn Pfeifer, 16; Kloe Odermatt, 16; Roan Brandon, 15; and Abigail Barth, 16.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators think two school-age people may be the culprits, but authorities have been unable to prove so without a witness coming forward.

Authorities say the car the girls were in June 17 was traveling 90 mph before it hit a guardrail and burst into flames just over 3 miles west of Springfield.

