Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several northern and central Nebraska highways and county roads remained closed because of ice and blowing snow from a winter storm system that's bedeviling travelers.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…
NORFOLK - Mosaic, a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities is looking for providers to be a part of its Mosaic at Home program.
NORFOLK - Even during the coldest weather, there's unsafe ice on nearly every body of water in the state.
LINCOLN - 2019 was a tough year for Nebraskans, but there is a lot to look forward to in 2020.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.