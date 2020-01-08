STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old Stanton boy.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Damien Erickson who has been missing since about 3:45 p.m. on Monday, was last seen leaving the Stanton High School and his current location is unknown.
Erickson is a white male and about 5’5 and 140lbs. He is considered at risk.
Anyone having any information on Damien is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office or their local law enforcement agency.