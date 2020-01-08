Damien Erickson

STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old Stanton boy.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Damien Erickson who has been missing since about 3:45 p.m. on Monday, was last seen leaving the Stanton High School and his current location is unknown. 

Erickson is a white male and about 5’5 and 140lbs.  He is considered at risk. 

Anyone having any information on Damien is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office or their local law enforcement agency.

Tags

In other news

Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin woman.Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol Sunday w…

Worker hospitalized after being pulled into pallet grinder

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder.First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caug…