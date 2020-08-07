NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing Norfolk woman.
According to a press release, authorities are searching for 33-year-old Chantel Jorgensen.
Jorgensen is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes.
She is 5'8” and weighs 300 pounds, occasionally wears glasses, and has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle.
Jorgensen was last seen getting into a cab with a white male in the vicinity of the Syracuse Apartment complex in Norfolk Monday evening.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark red or pink dress shirt with a black tank top and brown and black high heels.
The unknown male was wearing a blue hat, and gray T-shirt.
Jorgensen may still be in the Norfolk area or in the Lincoln or Omaha area.
Please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office or any local authority if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.