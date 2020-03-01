PENDER - Authorities are searching for an escaped prisoner who is considered dangerous.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County Jail around 1:00 Sunday afternoon.
Twenty-six-year-old Cody Murphree was last seen on foot a wearing white thermal top and shorts.
Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Murphree has local ties to both the Pilger and Norfolk area.
Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.