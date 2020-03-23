Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four staff members were injured by two inmates at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska.

The melee occurred Saturday when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to dump homemade alcohol into a toilet.

Authorities say the staffers used pepper spray on him when he wouldn't let them into the cell, and another inmate punched a staffer.

The inmates kicked, punched and kneed staffers before being restrained.

Authorities say the four staffers were taken to a hospital and treated for scrapes and bruises. One was diagnosed with a concussion. 

