LINCOLN - Nebraska farmers and producers are encouraged to apply for COVID-19 federal assistance if they haven’t yet done so.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator with the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct payments to producers.
"In Nebraska, it's the producers of most of our major commodities, you know, corn soybeans, grain, sorghum, oats, sunflowers, and on the livestock side, cattle, hogs, lambs, and dairy is included. So it's a broad amount of our commodities in Nebraska."
Kriz-Wickham says the application process is fairly simple with only two pages to complete.
She says so far Nebraska is one of the leading states in the amount of funding distributed to those producers who applied.
For more information about the program visit Farmers.Gov/CFAP. The deadline is August 28th.