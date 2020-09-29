NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre’s season is continuing on with auditions for its second play of the season starting Tuesday.
The play is called “The Unravelling” by Fin Kennedy and Board President Libby McKay says she’ll be directing it.
McKay says it’s about a dying mother who owns a fabric shop and challenges her three daughters to find a piece of fabric in the shop that they like and tell her a story inspired by the fabric. Whoever tells the best story inherits the fabric shop.
She says what makes the play interesting is that it’s a magical realism storytelling piece.
McKay says it will be streamed for people to watch as it will be performed at the theatre.
"It's a free-will donation season this year, so if you donate to the theatre you will get the key or password to all of the shows wherever we're streaming it. We're streaming it this time, because the play wouldn't really work in a Zoom platform."
Auditions are open Tuesday and Wednesday.
For those wanting to audition or donate visit NCTheatre.Org.