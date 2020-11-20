NORFOLK - Although Norfolk Community Theatre’s second production of the season is streaming this weekend and next, auditions for its final play of the season are Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Board President Libby McKay says the final play is called “La Ronde” and written by Arthur Schnitzler.
"It's basically a satirical look at social morays as it comes to sexual morality. There's some scandal involved so this is definitely for the grownups. The show is also set in the 1890's in Vienna."
McKay says there are roles for five men and five women, but since there is adult content, you must be at least 18-years-old or older to audition.
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday at 7 at the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Masks are required and coronavirus screenings will take place before auditions start.