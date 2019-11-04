LINCOLN - Nebraska Extension offers a program that promotes awareness and safety for All Terrain Vehicle owners and riders.
Extension Educator Susan Harris-Broomfield says a lot of injuries on ATVs occur during everyday activities.
Harris-Broomfield says the ATV Aware Program offers some tips and reminders when operating the vehicle.
"They're only meant for one rider. A lot of people look at that big long seat on an ATV and they think they can pile on two to three people, but they're absolutely meant for only one person. It totally changes the center of gravity when you put another person or object on the back or even on the front"
She says also it’s safer to drive an ATV on dirt conditions rather than on a road.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.