LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General has joined a coalition of other states to continue to fight against robocalls.
Consumer Protection Division Chief Phil Carlson tells News Talk WJAG they’ve joined an amicus lawsuit seeking to overturn a lower court decision regarding the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
"That's an act that gives authority to the states and the federal government to fight against robocalls. It's a pretty technical decision that the lower court entered, but that decision tries to invalidate the TCPA based on a technicality.”
Carlson says robocall complaints tend to be one of the highest complaints received in the state.
He says if you receive a robocall, you can report it at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.