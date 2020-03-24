OMAHA - Small businesses in America are experiencing some hurdles amid the coronavirus outbreak.
It was announced the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Nebraska small businesses economically impacted by the pandemic.
District Director for the Nebraska SBA Leon Milobar tells News Talk WJAG there are 41,000 small businesses in the state with 46% of the employment filled by small businesses as well.
Milobar encourages small businesses throughout the state to apply for assistance at SBA.Gov.
"Under that you'll see Economic Injury Disaster Loans. It's a working capital loan for small businesses, Ag cooperatives, and most private-nonprofit organizations that meet the size standards that we have."
Milobar says the interest rate of the loan is 3.75 percent for small businesses.
He adds information is ever changing and you should keep up to date with the different assistance available.
Again, you can find the loan application at SBA.Gov.