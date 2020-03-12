Ask "Who's Driving Home?"

LINCOLN - “Who’s driving home?” That’s the question you should be asking yourself before heading out to St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Highway Safety Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Mark Segerstrom tells News Talk WJAG drinking and driving should never be combined, and it’s essential to plan a sober ride before getting in a vehicle.
Segerstrom says from 2014 to 2018, 249 lives were lost due to drunk-driving crashes as a result of excessive St. Patrick’s celebrations.
"We are partnering with MADD Nebraska and law enforcement from around the state in scheduling alcohol compliance checks in stores, high visibility traffic patrols, and road checkpoints looking for impaired drivers."
Segerstrom adds it’s important to plan ahead as the alternative could change your life, not to mention the lives of your passengers, of pedestrians, or of other drivers and passengers nearby.