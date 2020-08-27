Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford
U.S. House Office of Photography

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford has announced he won’t run as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate, just days after Nebraska Democrats endorsed him to try to thwart the candidacy of their scandal-plagued nominee.

Ashford says he doesn’t have the time or resources to run a Senate campaign. Also he felt that running would be disrespectful to Alisha Shelton, of Omaha, who stepped up to run after the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed its nominee, Chris Janicek.

Shelton was defeated in the May primary, and Nebraska’s “sore loser” rule prevents her from running as a write-in candidate while Janicek remains on the ballot.

Tags

In other news

Longtime Nebraska state budget administrator to retire

Longtime Nebraska state budget administrator to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state budget official who championed Nebraska’s cautious, “pay-as-you-go” approach to state spending will retire next month after 44 years of public service under both Democratic and Republican governors.

It's okay to open up about farm stress

It's okay to open up about farm stress

WASHINGTON D.C. - A myriad of issues over the last eight years has compounded farm stress, and the American Farm Bureau Federation says it is important farmers address the issue.