OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford has announced he won’t run as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate, just days after Nebraska Democrats endorsed him to try to thwart the candidacy of their scandal-plagued nominee.
Ashford says he doesn’t have the time or resources to run a Senate campaign. Also he felt that running would be disrespectful to Alisha Shelton, of Omaha, who stepped up to run after the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed its nominee, Chris Janicek.
Shelton was defeated in the May primary, and Nebraska’s “sore loser” rule prevents her from running as a write-in candidate while Janicek remains on the ballot.