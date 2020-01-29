ASF impacting global animal feed production

NICHOLASVILLE, KY - The 2020 Alltech Global Feed Survey estimates that international feed tonnage decreased by 1.07 percent to 1.126 billion metric tons of feed produced last year.
Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech, shared the results of the ninth annual Alltech Global Feed Survey Monday.
Lyons says this year, they focused on the data, and trends that may provide market opportunities.
“It tends to be actually something that is referenced by a number of people and a number of policy makers. We see it in a lot of different reports. So, we have a lot of positive feedback around the data itself, but what we also look at is, there’s a lot of trends that can be kind-of brought out of this, and we can dig into those just a little bit more. That is why we made the change this year to not just present the data, but then to speak to some of those trends.”
He says the decline in global feed production is due largely to African swine fever and the decline of pig feed in the Asia-Pacific region.
Lyons adds the loss of 35 to 40 percent of the production in China is going to be interesting on how does that continue into this coming year.
To access the results visit AllTechFeedSurvey.com.