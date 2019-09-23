DES MOINES, IA - South Korea is the latest Asian country to be hit with African Swine Fever.
Dr. Dave Pyburn with the National Pork Board says the global outlook continues to worsen.
Pyburn says as more countries have outbreaks, it increases the risk in the U.S.
"We've got to be on top of our game here as far as making sure that our customers and border patrol are inspecting at the border, inspecting tourists that might be bringing some of these materials in, and also don't forget about the mail system."
Pyburn says producers should improve biosecurity efforts and limit international visitors on the farm.
He says ASF doesn’t impact human health or food safety.
For more information visit Pork.Org.